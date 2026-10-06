We're stocking up

Inventory levels are high and imports are up. Is it a sign of economic strength? Plus: chips, the euro, and a soccer cafe-bar.
One big driver of those increases: data center construction.
Even imported chips can generate income here in the U.S. because many chips are designed here.
EJ Ume, a professor of economics at Miami University, explains the disparate impacts of monetary policy on Black workers.
When Sarah Walas left her job, she and her husband made sure of one thing: They still had health insurance covered.
France borrowed heavily at short-term rates during the era of near-zero interest rates, and now faces refinancing that debt at much higher costs.
Weeks before the 2026 World Cup, Neighborhood Sports Club opened its doors. “It was just chaos in the best way,” said co-founder Jordan Jesolva.