A dollar amount on how much racism has cost the U.S.
Sep 23, 2020

A dollar amount on how much racism has cost the U.S.

A colossal number: $16 trillion. That's the economic loss suffered over 20 years due to racism in the U.S., according to a new study by Citigroup. Plus, the strength of spenders in this economy. And, fixing how we pay for…

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
