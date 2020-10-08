Oct 8, 2020
Health care, ACA front and center in VP debate
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris discussed the fate of the ACA. Plus, the health care industry has seen job losses, even during a pandemic. And, the millions of dollars flowing into preelection legal battles over voting.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Pence, Harris spar over the future of the ACA in VP debate
Harris said the Trump administration would take away Obamacare's protections for people with preexisting conditions.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Despite the pandemic, some jobs in health care have declined
And with the rise in the use of telemedicine, some job losses, specifically in administrative services, may be permanent.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Political parties, outside groups pour resources into preelection legal fights
They're spending tens of millions of dollars in court, fighting down to the wire over absentee and mail-in ballot rules.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director