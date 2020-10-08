Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Health care, ACA front and center in VP debate
Oct 8, 2020

Health care, ACA front and center in VP debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris discussed the fate of the ACA. Plus, the health care industry has seen job losses, even during a pandemic. And, the millions of dollars flowing into preelection legal battles over voting.

Segments From this episode

Elections 2020

Pence, Harris spar over the future of the ACA in VP debate

by David Brancaccio , Nancy Marshall-Genzer and Alex Schroeder
Oct 8, 2020
Harris said the Trump administration would take away Obamacare's protections for people with preexisting conditions.
"President Trump and I have a plan to improve health care and protect preexisting conditions for every American," Vice President Mike Pence said. But he did not offer any further details.
Eric Baradat, Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Unemployment 2020

Despite the pandemic, some jobs in health care have declined

by Andy Uhler
Oct 8, 2020
And with the rise in the use of telemedicine, some job losses, specifically in administrative services, may be permanent.
Doctors and nurses confer in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Leonardtown, Maryland.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Elections 2020

Political parties, outside groups pour resources into preelection legal fights

by Kimberly Adams
Oct 8, 2020
They're spending tens of millions of dollars in court, fighting down to the wire over absentee and mail-in ballot rules.
According to the Standford-MIT Healthy Elections Project, there are more than 300 of these cases in 44 states.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Intro The xx

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
