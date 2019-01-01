DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

A New Year's resolution to the government shutdown?

January 01, 2019

As we hit the 11th day of the partial government shutdown, House Democrats are planning to introduce legislation later this week that would end it. We'll talk to New York Times reporter Emily Cochrane about what these measures are and whether they'll be effective. Afterwards, we'll look at GE's struggle with long-term care insurance and what it says about America's health care system. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.   

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.