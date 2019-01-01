A New Year's resolution to the government shutdown?

January 01, 2019

As we hit the 11th day of the partial government shutdown, House Democrats are planning to introduce legislation later this week that would end it. We'll talk to New York Times reporter Emily Cochrane about what these measures are and whether they'll be effective. Afterwards, we'll look at GE's struggle with long-term care insurance and what it says about America's health care system. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.