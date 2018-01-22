DownloadDownload

01/22/2018: A Fed governor looks back on the financial crisis

(Markets Edition) The GOP may have succeeded in passing a bill to overhaul America's tax system, but there are still obstacles in the way. Namely the government shutdown that happened on Friday. We'll look at how the shutdown will affect the IRS and its ability to implement the new tax law. Afterwards, we'll talk to Randall Kroszner, a University of Chicago professor who served as a governor of the Federal Reserve from 2006 to 2009, about what the atmosphere was like during the financial crisis. Our interview is part of our new series Divided Decade, where we'll look at how the financial crisis and its aftermath changed America.

