DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

01/18/2018: How a government shutdown could affect the GOP's tax overhaul

(Markets Edition) The House of Representatives is set to vote on whether to approve funding for the federal government to stay open for a few more weeks. But what happens if the government does end up shutting down? Economist Diane Swonk explains how that could affect the implementation of the GOP's tax overhaul. Afterwards, we'll discuss what Apple plans to do with the billions of dollars it plans to bring to the U.S. from overseas, and whether this decision had to do with the new tax bill. Then, we'll look at a new report that shows the percentage of homes in foreclosure in 2017 is at its lowest point since 2005. 

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.