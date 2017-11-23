DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

11/23/2017: We might be heading toward a government shutdown

(Markets Edition) With all this talk about overhauling America's tax system, there's something that may have fallen by the wayside. Namely, the country's budget. Lawmakers have until Dec. 9 to finalize government spending for next year. Stan Collender, executive vice president of Qorvis MSL Group, joined us to explain why it's been put on the back burner and the likelihood that we're headed toward a government shutdown. Next, we'll look at how a shipping law known as the Jones Act is making offshore wind power more expensive, and then we'll discuss the dark side of Italy's agricultural industry, which is seeing a decline in workers' wages.

David Brancaccio
