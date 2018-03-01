DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

01/03/2018: Nashville's role in caring for the uninsured

(Markets Edition) European regulators are officially overhauling the rules that govern financial services and markets in Europe, with the aim of bringing transparency to the financial services industry. We'll talk with Justin Urquhart Stewart — partner and cofounder of Seven Investment Management in London — about how people in the industry are handling these changes. Afterwards, we'll look at why Nashville's mayor is pushing for the end of the city's inpatient unit at Nashville General Hospital.

