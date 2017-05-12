12/05/2017: Some sectors are happier than others when it comes to tax reform

(Markets Edition) Markets have responded mostly positively to the progress the GOP has made in overhauling America's tax system, but the tech-heavy NASDAQ didn't have the greatest Monday. Gabriela Santos, global market strategist with JP Morgan Asset Management, stopped by to explain why some sectors are going to benefit more from corporate tax reform than others. Afterwards, we'll look at China's fight to be considered a market economy.

David Brancaccio About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.