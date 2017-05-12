12/05/2017: Some sectors are happier than others when it comes to tax reform
(Markets Edition) Markets have responded mostly positively to the progress the GOP has made in overhauling America's tax system, but the tech-heavy NASDAQ didn't have the greatest Monday. Gabriela Santos, global market strategist with JP Morgan Asset Management, stopped by to explain why some sectors are going to benefit more from corporate tax reform than others. Afterwards, we'll look at China's fight to be considered a market economy.