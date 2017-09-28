DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

09/28/2017: Hurricane Irma highlights Miami-Dade's vulnerable communities

(Markets Edition) The last sweeping tax reform came to Washington in 1986, bringing swarms of lobbyists to the Capitol. Now that the GOP has finally released a tax plan, we'll look at the big payday that could be in the making for them. Afterwards, Diane Swonk of DS Economics joins us to explain why Hurricane Maria might not have as big of an impact on GDP as either Irma or Harvey. Then, we'll focus on Miami to find out how Irma has made an already bad situation worse for vulnerable communities in the region.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.