DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

12/28/2017: Rolling back offshore drilling safety regulations

(Markets Edition) With homeowners in high-tax states and counties rushing to pre-pay their 2018 property taxes, we'll take a look at which areas are actually encouraging this behavior. Afterwards, we'll talk to Diane Swonk , CEO of DS Economics in Chicago, about consumer confidence levels and how retailers have been doing this holiday season, and then we'll cap off today's show by discussing news that the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement is proposing to roll back some of the safety rules it created.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.