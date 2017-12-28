12/28/2017: Rolling back offshore drilling safety regulations

(Markets Edition) With homeowners in high-tax states and counties rushing to pre-pay their 2018 property taxes, we'll take a look at which areas are actually encouraging this behavior. Afterwards, we'll talk to Diane Swonk , CEO of DS Economics in Chicago, about consumer confidence levels and how retailers have been doing this holiday season, and then we'll cap off today's show by discussing news that the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement is proposing to roll back some of the safety rules it created.