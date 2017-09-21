09/21/2017: How wise would a December interest rate hike be?

(Markets Edition) The Fed didn't raise interest rates at its meeting yesterday, but it looks like it just might in December. But is that the best choice given the series of natural disasters that have been hitting the western hemisphere lately? Diane Swonk from DS Economics shares her thoughts with us. Afterwards, we'll look at whether the Fed will take any enforcement action against Wells Fargo following the bank's fake accounts scandal. Plus: We chat with Edwin Melendez, director of CUNY's Center for Puerto Rican Studies, about the challenges Puerto Rico will face in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.