12/21/2017: The GOP tax bill could be a game changer for retail

(U.S. Edition) The GOP tax bill is almost a done deal, with both the House and Senate passing it this week. While it's received criticism over how much it'll actually benefit American taxpayers, retail is one sector that could stand to benefit. We'll examine how the overhaul could be advantageous for the Nordstroms and JCPenneys of the country. Afterwards, we'll discuss why the U.S. is upholding a 300 percent tariff on aircraft maker Bombardier, and then look at how how low-income communities in Florida are still struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.