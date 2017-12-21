DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

12/21/2017: The GOP tax bill could be a game changer for retail

(U.S. Edition) The GOP tax bill is almost a done deal, with both the House and Senate passing it this week. While it's received criticism over how much it'll actually benefit American taxpayers, retail is one sector that could stand to benefit. We'll examine how the overhaul could be advantageous for the Nordstroms and JCPenneys of the country. Afterwards, we'll discuss why the U.S. is upholding a 300 percent tariff on aircraft maker Bombardier, and then look at how how low-income communities in Florida are still struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. 

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.