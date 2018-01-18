DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

01/18/2018: Lowering your income taxes

(U.S. Edition) Now that the GOP tax overhaul has passed, Apple is pledging to bring back a quarter of a trillion dollars to the U.S. We'll take a look at what the tech giant plans to do with all of that cash. Afterwards, amid President Trump's visit to a heavy equipment plant in Pittsburgh, we'll take a look at the state of the manufacturing industry. Plus: Washington Post columnist and Marketplace regular Allan Sloan joins us to explain how taxpayers can trim their income tax bill.   

