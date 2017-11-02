11/02/2017: How payroll taxes can translate to lower wages

DownloadDownload

(U.S. Edition) The House GOP is planning on releasing its tax bill soon, and in the plan we'll finally learn more about tax brackets and tax rates. But there's another part of the tax code that's currently very important to many low- and middle-income households: payroll taxes, also known FICA. On today's show, we'll look at what these taxes are and why economists say employers are passing on the costs of this tax to employees in the form of lower wages. Afterwards, we'll look at how the current Fed chair frontrunner, Jerome Powell, might approach future policy. Plus: A conversation with Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods and an outspoken champion for survivors of sexual assault, about how our culture needs to change.

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.