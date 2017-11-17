11/17/2017: Economist Jeffrey Sachs says the GOP tax plan is “a heist”

(U.S. Edition) The Republican tax overhaul — which calls for a reduced corporate tax rate of 20 percent — has now passed in the House. There's been a lot of debate over how much this bill will help American taxpayers. One noted economist who argues that it won't: Jeffrey Sachs, who joined our show today. Sachs, a Columbia University professor who helped engineer the Soviet Union's transition to a market economy, said "we're talking about gifts to David and Charles Koch, to Sheldon Adelson, to Robert Mercer. This is not reform. This is a heist." Afterwards, we'll look at reports that President Trump may appoint Budget Director Mick Mulvaney as head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. What would this mean for the future of the agency?