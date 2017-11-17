DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

11/17/2017: Economist Jeffrey Sachs says the GOP tax plan is “a heist”

(U.S. Edition) The Republican tax overhaul — which calls for a reduced corporate tax rate of 20 percent — has now passed in the House. There's been a lot of debate over how much this bill will help American taxpayers. One noted economist who argues that it won't: Jeffrey Sachs, who joined our show today. Sachs, a Columbia University professor who helped engineer the Soviet Union's transition to a market economy, said  "we're talking about gifts to David and Charles Koch, to Sheldon Adelson, to Robert Mercer. This is not reform. This is a heist." Afterwards, we'll look at reports that President Trump may appoint Budget Director Mick Mulvaney as head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. What would this mean for the future of the agency?

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.