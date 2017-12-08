12/08/2017: A strong November for jobs

(Markets Edition) The November jobs report is out, revealing that the U.S. economy added 228,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate stayed at 4.1 percent. Christopher Low, chief economist at FTN Financial, joined us to discuss how specific sectors performed and why wage growth still hasn't been doing that great. Afterwards, we'll discuss what the GOP's tax overhaul could mean for tuition assistance. Some companies help pay for employees to get a degree, which they could get a tax break for, but that could go away under the House's version of the tax bill.