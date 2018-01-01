DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

01/01/2018: Goldman Sachs' $5 billion tax hit

(Markets Edition) Goldman Sachs recently announced it would take a $5 billion tax hit from the GOP overhaul, a loss that mostly comes from its move to bring home money it had stashed overseas. But analysts expected this, and under the new tax law, the money is subject to a lower tax rate than before. Karen Petrou, co-founder of Federal Financial Analytics, joined us to discuss how companies might use the money they bring back to the U.S., and what indicators we should look for to figure out if these tax cuts are actually stimulating the economy. Afterwards, we'll look at how climate change might affect the airline industry, and then discuss what the recent hurricanes mean for cruise line companies and tourism.     

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.