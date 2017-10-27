DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

10/27/2017: U.S. economy grows at 3 percent rate

(Markets Edition) The House of Representatives has passed a budget blueprint that paves the way for an overhaul of America's tax system. But there are many, many unanswered questions about tax reform. Marketplace's Kimberly Adams is here with a monster list of the devils that lurk in the details. Afterwards, we'll chat with Christopher Low, chief economist at FTN Financial, about the U.S. economy's growth. Then, we'll discuss CVS attempt to merge with Aetna in a $66 billion deal — a move that CVS may need to stay competitive since Amazon may enter the pharmaceutical industry (again).

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.