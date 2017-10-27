10/27/2017: U.S. economy grows at 3 percent rate

(Markets Edition) The House of Representatives has passed a budget blueprint that paves the way for an overhaul of America's tax system. But there are many, many unanswered questions about tax reform. Marketplace's Kimberly Adams is here with a monster list of the devils that lurk in the details. Afterwards, we'll chat with Christopher Low, chief economist at FTN Financial, about the U.S. economy's growth. Then, we'll discuss CVS attempt to merge with Aetna in a $66 billion deal — a move that CVS may need to stay competitive since Amazon may enter the pharmaceutical industry (again).