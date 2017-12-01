12/01/2017: How to fix globalization, according to economist Joseph Stiglitz

(U.S. Edition) The GOP tax overhaul could add more than $1 trillion to the deficit over the next decade, according to an analysis from the Joint Committee on Taxation, and that has Republicans concerned. On today's show, we'll take a look at what this means for the bill's future, and what Senate leaders are doing to gain more votes. Afterwards, we'll chat with Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz about the link between globalization and inequality.