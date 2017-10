10/20/2017: Congress moves closer to tax reform

(U.S. Edition) The Senate has approved a $4 trillion budget, checking one of the boxes the GOP needs before it pushes a tax overhaul. We'll look at how this will help Republicans' tax efforts, and whether the budget provides anymore clues about the party's plans for tax reform. Afterwards, we'll discuss Walmart's courtship of Lord & Taylor, one of the country's oldest department stores, and then report on the emerging demand for "greener" aluminum.