10/23/2017: A possible limit to your annual 401(k) contributions

(U.S. Edition) Amid the U.S. Senate's approval of a $4 trillion budget plan, House Speaker Paul Ryan says the GOP will add another tax bracket to its tax plan for the highest-income earners (upping the number to four). We'll look at why we're seeing an extra bracket, and then discuss other changes Republicans are thinking about making to their tax plan, including a huge reduction in the amount of money you can put in your 401(k). Afterwards, we'll talk about a new study from Bankrate that shows low-income consumers end up paying more money in monthly bank fees than other customers. And finally, we'll look at the popularity of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty makeup line, which boasts dozens of foundation shades. 

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.