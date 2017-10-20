10/20/2017: Tech innovation in Ciudad Juarez

(Markets Edition) The GOP is getting closer to tax reform following the Senate's approval of a budget resolution, which could mean $1.5 trillion in tax cuts. Chris Low from FTN Financial joined us to talk about how interest rates will play a role in making up that lost revenue, a crucial point going forward given that Trump has to select the next Fed chair. Afterwards, we'll discuss Japan's upcoming snap election, in which the current prime minister, Shinzo Abe, is expected to retain power. And to cap off the show, we'll look at how one business incubator in the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez is trying to turn the area into an innovation-based economy.