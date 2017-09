(Markets Edition) Let's dive back into tax reform. With the plan being released earlier this week, what does it mean for the deficit? Can we even start calculating how this'll affect our personal taxes? Chris Low, chief economist at FTN Financial, breaks down what this all means. Afterwards, we'll look at California's efforts to help students in need of food assistance.

A survey of 34 universities and community colleges found that about 48 percent of students reported food insecurity in the previous 30 days, 22 percent with such low levels of food security that they qualified as hungry.

