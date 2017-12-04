12/04/2017: What comes next for the GOP's planned tax overhaul?

(Markets Edition) Now that the Senate has passed its version of the tax bill, a new process begins: combining the two bills so Trump can sign it into law. On today's show, we'll preview what's set to be a complicated week ahead for tax policy. Afterwards, we'll chat with economist Julia Coronado about how the markets have been reacting to the Senate's passage of the measure. Hint: They're thrilled. Then to cap off today's show, we'll discuss Trump's plan to significantly shrink Bears Ears National Monument in Utah. That has some groups worried that energy companies will try to move in.