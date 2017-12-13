12/13/2017: The 2018 forecast for interest rate hikes

(Markets Edition) The president of the National Federation of Independent Business says small businesses are feeling very optimistic right now, in large part because of the GOP's planned tax overhaul. However, John Arensmeyer — CEO of the Small Business Majority — stopped by to explain why not all of them are happy. Afterwards, we'll chat with Susan Schmidt, senior portfolio manager at Westwood Holdings Group, about what the forecast for interest rate hikes looks like. Then to cap off today's show, we'll talk about some of the concerns that have been raised over the GOP tax overhaul's quick race to the finish line. While the last big tax plan in 1986 took two years, the current overhaul has taken about two months.