12/12/2017: Small businesses are loving the GOP tax plan

(U.S. Edition) Not many people are on board with the GOP's plan to overhaul the tax system. Less than a third of Americans like it, according to several polls — including one from Reuters. But there is one group that's excited about it: small businesses. Juanita Duggan, president and CEO of the National Federation of Independent Business, explains why. Afterwards, we'll look at how countries outside of the U.S. are reacting to the plan. Germany, the U.K., France, Spain and Italy say parts of the emerging tax plan could violate World Trade Organization rules. Then we'll move to the higher education system, where we'll explore how the tax bill could impact students.