01/01/2018: An isolated America

(U.S. Edition) New year, new laws. In California, an additional 2 million workers will have access to expanded family leave beginning today. We'll look at how this new measure could benefit employees *and* businesses. Afterwards, we'll dive into the GOP's tax overhaul again: the bill gets rid of a deduction that you could take on donations made to secure college sports season tickets. Plus, we talk with Reva Goujon — vice president of global analysis for Stratfor Worldview — about key trends that are likely to influence world politics and markets. Keep an eye on North Korea's nuclear capabilities, the Iran nuclear deal, Italy's economy, and U.S. trade relationships.    

