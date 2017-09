09/05/2017: The effect of chaotic world events on the markets

(Markets Edition) The markets aren't moving much, despite a North Korean nuclear test and flood cleanup here in the U.S. Justin Urquhart Stewart of Seven Investment Management joined us to discuss whether things will shift, and shared his take on the overall state of the world economy. Afterwards, we'll look at the infrastructure London has in place to protect itself in the event of a flood.