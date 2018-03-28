03/28/2018: Why the markets aren't excited about America's GDP

(Markets Edition) We have preliminary figure on the rate at which the economy grew in the last quarter of 2017, and it's one that beat expectations: 2.9 percent. Susan Schmidt, senior vice president at Westwood Holdings Group, joined us to give some context about the number and why the markets aren't jazzed about it. Afterwards, we'll talk about the next phase of Walgreen's business plans following its Rite Aid purchase last fall, and then discuss how rural areas are coping with hospital closures.