08/29/2017: How compassion can pay off

North Korea filed a missile over Japan today, rattling markets in Asia, Europe and the U.S. The U.S. dollar is often seen as a safe haven during international incidents, but it's the euro that's actually up this morning. We'll talk to the BBC's Andrew Walker about the rising strength of this currency. Afterwards, we'll look at how the federal government got involved in the business of flood insurance, and then discuss the economic benefits of compassion.