(Markets Edition) The European Central Bank may start scaling back its bond-buying program. Jasper Lawler, an analyst with London Capital Group, stopped by to explain its connection to the dollar and U.S. treasury yields, and what this decision says about Europe's economic health. Afterwards, we'll chat with the BBC's Phil Mercer about Australia's 25-year milestone of being recession-less. Can it keep the record going?

David Brancaccio About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.