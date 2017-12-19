12/19/2017: A catch to the GOP's disaster relief package

(Markets Edition) House Republicans have released an $81 billion disaster relief package aimed at helping regions that need highway repairs and flood prevention. But on today's show, we'll look at one potential caveat here: this package might be attached to a spending bill that Democrats would have to agree to in order to avoid a government shutdown. Afterwards, we'll talk to economist David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Funds, about why he thinks BOTH the right and left are wrong about some aspects of the tax overhaul and the U.S. economy. Then, we'll discuss the origins and appeal of the Spanish Christmas Lottery, which has a payout of more than 2 billion euros.