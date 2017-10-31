10/31/2017: A riskier world to live in?

(U.S. Edition) As Robert Mueller's Russia investigation unfolds, we'll chat with Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer about what this means for global political risk. Afterwards, we'll discuss how Republicans plan to pay for their proposed tax plan, which may include cuts to Medicare and Medicaid. Then to cap off today's show, we'll look at how FEMA deals with post-disaster contracts amid Puerto Rico's decision to cancel a $300 million contract with Whitefish Energy.

