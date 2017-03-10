DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

10/03/2017: The end of gasoline and diesel cars

(Markets Edition) The era of gasoline and diesel cars may be over. The CEO of General Motors, Mary Barra, has announced that its future is all electric, while Ford has announced a new team to accelerate its electric car development. Jamie Kitman, New York editor for Automobile Magazine, joined us to talk about this major shift and how the stock market is treating companies that make electric cars. Afterwards, we'll look at how 40 Roman Catholic organizations are divesting from fossil fuels, and then discuss how Russian-backed Facebook ads were used to target American voters.

