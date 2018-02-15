DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

02/15/2018: A heavy-handed response from Iranian authorities as Rial drops

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … After months of pressure to resign, embattled South African president Jacob Zuma will leave office today. We’ll tell you what’s next for the nation and how its new leader will try to revive the battered economy.  Then, Iranian authorities have arrested nearly 100 currency traders and shut foreign exchange bureaus – all aimed at trying to stop the Rial falling in value amid concerns the nuclear deal with the U.S. could collapse. Afterwards, custom-tailored clothing is nice to have, but can hit your wallet hard. But thanks to the Internet, some European companies are offering bespoke items at a lower price tag. 

David Brancaccio
