01/08/2018: Macron sets out for China seeking more open trade

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … French President Emmanuel Macron kicks off a tour of China, with the goal of getting the nation to open up more on trade. Afterwards, an Iranian oil tanker burned in the East China Sea after colliding with a Chinese freight ship over the weekend. We’ll discuss whether that could give the U.S. new reasons to push for a fresh round of sanctions against the Middle Eastern nation. Then, we’ll tell you why there’s unrest in Sudan as hundreds protest the rising price of bread.  

