02/15/2018: The tax-dodging device known as bitcoin

(U.S. Edition) Cyril Ramaphosa will take power as South Africa's president after Jacob Zuma stepped down amid corruption allegations. On today's show, we'll look at Ramaphosa's political experience, along with the type of economy Ramaphosa will inherit. Afterwards, we'll discuss how people who own cryptocurrencies aren't disclosing their gains on their tax returns. Plus: A conversation with New York University law professor Barton Beebe — co-author of a study called "Are We Running Out of Trademarks?" — about how new companies are having an increasingly hard time finding good names to call themselves.