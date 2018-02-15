DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

02/15/2018: The tax-dodging device known as bitcoin

(U.S. Edition) Cyril Ramaphosa will take power as South Africa's president after Jacob Zuma stepped down amid corruption allegations. On today's show, we'll look at Ramaphosa's political experience, along with the type of economy Ramaphosa will inherit. Afterwards, we'll discuss how people who own cryptocurrencies aren't disclosing their gains on their tax returns. Plus: A conversation with New York University law professor Barton Beebe — co-author of a study called "Are We Running Out of Trademarks?" — about how new companies are having an increasingly hard time finding good names to call themselves.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.