(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service…South Africa’s governing African National Congress is choosing a new leader. We’ll take you to the region and tell you what the vote means for the languishing economy amid corruption allegations against the incumbent president. Then, cows that text? A look at the latest in wearable tech gadgets farmers are using to help look after their livestock.

