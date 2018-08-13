Turkey troubles hit other emerging markets despite central bank intervention

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Turkey’s central bank announced measures early this morning aimed at alleviating pressure on its embattled currency, the lira, which has fallen more than 40 percent so far this year. But are the country’s efforts enough to reassure international investors? Then, many of the world’s mining companies call South Africa home – in Peru, environmental regulations for medium and large-size companies have been relaxed in order to attract more investment, but not everyone is happy about this. Today's show is sponsored by Avast (avast.com), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.com) (08/13/2018)