11/08/2017: How millennials perceive race and power in America

(U.S. Edition) Another day, another potential tax plan. The House GOP recently released its proposed bill to overhaul America's tax system, and now there's word the Senate may release a proposal soon. We'll look at reports that say that the Senate may delay changes to corporate taxes so that they wouldn't phase in until 2019. Afterwards, we'll take a brief step back and discuss some issues the U.S. auto industry is taking with this House tax proposal. It would eliminate a tax credit of up to $7,500 to get people to buy electric cars. And finally, we'll speak with Cathy Cohen — lead investigator of GenForward, a nationally representative survey — about how millennials view race in the U.S.. While most white millennials don't think minorities are taking their jobs, almost half think discrimination against whites is as big of a problem as discrimination against people of color.

