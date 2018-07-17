Meet Goldman Sachs' new CEO: DJ D-Sol

DownloadDownload

(Markets Edition) Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to begin two days of testimony on Capitol Hill, and investors are watching closely. We'll talk to Gabriela Santos — global market strategist with JP Morgan Funds — about what we should expect. Afterwards, we'll discuss Goldman Sachs' new CEO, David Solomon, and why the news is so significant, and then we'll explore the growing problems restaurants have in finding enough staffing. Today's podcast is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors), Avast (avast.com), and USPS (USPS.com/future). (07/17/2018)

