10/17/2017: A pretty good earnings season

(Markets Edition) Earnings season is looking good so far. Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have reported better-than-expected earnings. David Kelly, chief global strategist for JP Morgan Funds, joined us to talk about some of the factors fueling their success. Next, we'll discuss the Senate's expected vote this week on a budget resolution whose outcome is hard to predict. And finally, we'll look at America's growing shift to electric homes.

David Brancaccio About the Show

