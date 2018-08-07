The fight over labor unions in Missouri

(Markets Edition) Edgy rhetoric used to cause investors to fall back on the perceived safety of bonds, but despite the headlines on trade and Iran, markets are still ticking along. We'll talk to David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Funds, about why investors aren't running scared from stocks. Afterwards, we'll discuss Missouri's plan to vote on potential new powers to undercut private-sector labor unions, and then we'll look at how Arkansas is experimenting with work requirements for those on Medicaid.