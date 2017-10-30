DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

10/30/2017: A Fed chair candidate the markets can get on board with

(Markets Edition) On today's show, we'll discuss the state of the housing sector and the new frontrunner for the Fed chair: Jerome Powell, a current member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. How do the markets feel about this candidate? Pretty good, given that he's likely to follow Janet Yellen's policies. Afterwards, we'll hear from Mark Surman, executive director of the Mozilla Foundation, about taking our agency back from big tech companies. And finally, we'll look at Mattel's decision to dive into the quinceañera industry by creating its own quinceañera Barbie.

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.