10/30/2017: A Fed chair candidate the markets can get on board with

(Markets Edition) On today's show, we'll discuss the state of the housing sector and the new frontrunner for the Fed chair: Jerome Powell, a current member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. How do the markets feel about this candidate? Pretty good, given that he's likely to follow Janet Yellen's policies. Afterwards, we'll hear from Mark Surman, executive director of the Mozilla Foundation, about taking our agency back from big tech companies. And finally, we'll look at Mattel's decision to dive into the quinceañera industry by creating its own quinceañera Barbie.