Federal Reserve confirms new vice chair

(Markets Edition) The Federal Reserve confirmed a new vice chair on Tuesday. His name is Richard Clarida, and unlike Fed chair Jerome Powell, he's an academic. Nancy Marshall Genzer told us more about him. Also, school time in France means we'll get a look at a new French law that actually bans mobile phones in school for students 15-years-old and younger. We then examine a lesser-known form of college admissions that allows admitted students to begin school during in their sophomore year ... meaning that they need to find another place to go for the first year. (08/29/2018)