03/19/2018: The Fed isn't handing out candy anymore

(Markets Edition) Jerome Powell is set to chair his first interest rate meeting at the Federal Reserve this week, and you can expect rates to go up. We'll talk to economist Julia Coronado from MacroPolicy Perspectives about how the possibility of interest hikes — and America's new trade policies — is making the markets nervous. Afterwards, we'll look at how companies use coupons for name-brand drugs to steer customers away from purchasing lower-cost generics. Then to cap off today's show, we'll share a portion of our interview with Henry Paulson, former Treasury secretary, on some of the economic problems he sees plaguing America. It's part of a longer conversation with Timothy Geithner (former president of the New York Fed) and Ben Bernanke (the former head of the Federal Reserve) available on marketplace.org right now.