11/28/2017: A Fed chair both parties might be on board with

(Markets Edition) Donald Trump's pick to replace Fed Chair Janet Yellen with Jerome Powell will face confirmation hearings today. On today's show, we'll take a look at what his attitude toward monetary policy might be, and how similar he is to his predecessor. Afterwards, we'll chat with Julia Coronado from MacroPolicy Perspectives about who on the Senate might split off from the Republican party when it comes to the planned tax overhaul, and then we''ll examine why housing prices are rising much faster than wages and consumer prices.