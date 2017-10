10/16/2017: Preventing distracted driving

(Markets Edition) The Federal Reserve still wants another interest rate hike or two. Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, joined us to discuss why Fed Chair Janet Yellen has been pushing for them. Afterwards, we'll look at the issue of distracted driving, which causes more than 3,000 deaths a year. We now have software that will allow police to scan a driver's phone for activity.