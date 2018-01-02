DownloadDownload

02/01/2018: Is the Fed on the right path?

(U.S. Edition) The Fed has unanimously approved Jerome Powell to be the new chair of the Federal Reserve, replacing Janet Yellen. Josh Bivens, director of research at the Economic Policy Institute, joined us to discuss the type of Fed that Powell will be inheriting. Afterwards, we'll look at India's decision to unveil a new annual budget — which promises $225 billion in rural investment — and then discuss how 15 of the world's leading transportation and tech companies are signing an agreement to keep cities livable.

